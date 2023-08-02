Alex Illingworth joins Harwood to launch global equity business

Former Artemis manager

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Image:

Alex Illingworth (pictured) will join Harwood on 4 September.

Former Artemis manager Alex Illingworth has joined Harwood Capital Management, with plans to launch a new global equity business at the firm.

Illingworth, who has more than 25 years in the global equity sector, ran the Artemis Global Select fund and the Mid Wynd International investment trust with Simon Edelsten for about a decade until February 2023.

He will be joining Harwood on 4 September as a partner and will be hiring a team. The new strategy is expected to be launched later this year.

Illingworth said: "I am hugely excited to join Harwood to build this new element of the business. Harwood has an entrepreneurial culture, which I admire, and the business has amassed an amazing ecosystem of talented and experienced investors."

Harwood founder, CEO and CIO Christopher Mills added: "It is rare to get the chance to bring someone of Alex's reputation and experience into the business.

"The global equity sector offers opportunities for good managers to generate outstanding long-term risk-adjusted returns for clients and I am confident that with the plans Alex has drawn up we can carve a strong presence in this competitive sector."  

