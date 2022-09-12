Artemis managers pursue portfolio 'fit for the new normal'

In the report, the trust's chair Russell Napier said that the past 12 months had been "disappointing" with the share price falling 9.5% for the year ended 30 June 2022.

He said that given the "rapid periods of structural change" that have occurred this year, namely rising inflation, the trust's managers had been charged with reconstructing the portfolio to make it appropriate for the new economic backdrop.

Napier said: "The role of our managers, in this period of dislocation leading to profound structural change, is to build an equity portfolio fit for this 'new normal.' The portfolio changes made in this financial year should bear fruits for the long-term but in the shorter-term time horizon of this financial year they have struggled to do so."

Long-term the Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has delivered top-quartile returns, making it the second best performer in the IT Global sector over five years, with returns of 59.9%, according to FE fundinfo data. But year-to-date it has slipped down to third quartile and in the past month, to the third worst performance in the sector.

Napier said this was somewhat expected as it was "unrealistic to expect any equity portfolio, no matter how good its construction, to outperform a comparator index over all discrete twelve-month periods".

Further on in the report, Napier explained that the rapid levels of rising inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine had driven investor speculation about what the future held for corporate profits and interest rates, which were both crucial in determining equity prices.

He said that the previous inflationary 'winners' will not be the best performers in this new era, but added "it has been possible to find a portfolio of equities that can produce positive real returns in a prolonged period of high inflation.

"That portfolio is unlikely to be biased towards the stocks in the S&P 500 or other key global equity indices…To preserve and grow the purchasing power of savings via equity investment, it is now important to find the winners of a new and very different regime.

"Our managers are actively seeking the new winners in the period of higher inflation and associated disruptions that higher inflation entails."

Alex Illingworth and Simon Edelsten, who co-manage the trust, echoed the chair's sentiment that the current macroeconomic environment was exceedingly challenging.

They were focusing on nine themes in the trust as part of this rejuvenation: healthcare costs, scientific equipment, automation, online services, sustainable consumer, screen time, low carbon world, materials and digital finance.

In their outlook, the pair said that the upcoming year will be "a tough one, especially in Europe, as fuel prices remain high and interest rates need to rise to contain inflation. The quality of business models will be tested".

They said the US would continue to benefit from its flexible, high labour demand and China would "hopefully" revive its property sector.

The pair added: "The correction in markets has brought a number of our favoured investments down to attractive valuations. We are using the market correction as an opportunity to improve the quality of the stocks in the portfolio - so we are often adding stocks which have not fallen that much over the last year, but which have shown their ability to keep cashflows growing even in tough times.

"It would not surprise us if investing continues to be challenging as markets see more of the effects of stubborn inflation, but we believe companies chosen for their business quality will continue to cope with these conditions."