Artemis CIO Paras Anand: Well-run, smaller organisations can do more than survive – we can thrive

So says the chief investment officer of Artemis, who has recently passed his second anniversary at ‘the profit hunter', joining the partner-led business following a decade at Fidelity International. Paras Anand brought a strong pedigree to the firm on his arrival, with a wealth of experience across asset classes and fund structures. He headed European equities at F&C investment trust for a spell that encompassed 2008 and wore multiple hats with Fidelity, including CIO for European equities, CIO for all operations across Asia Pacific and he also headed the group's sustainability strate...