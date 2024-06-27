Artemis CIO Paras Anand: Well-run, smaller organisations can do more than survive – we can thrive

“Artemis was always a business that I admired from the outside, and since I’ve been with the firm my respect has only grown.”
So says the chief investment officer of Artemis, who has recently passed his second anniversary at ‘the profit hunter', joining the partner-led business following a decade at Fidelity International. Paras Anand brought a strong pedigree to the firm on his arrival, with a wealth of experience across asset classes and fund structures. He headed European equities at F&C investment trust for a spell that encompassed 2008 and wore multiple hats with Fidelity, including CIO for European equities, CIO for all operations across Asia Pacific and he also headed the group's sustainability strate...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes