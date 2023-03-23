Artemis taps Columbia Threadneedle for global equities portfolio manager

Natasha Ebtehadj joins

Valeria Martinez
Ebtehadj will begin at Artemis from 12 June.
Artemis has hired Natasha Ebtehadj to join its global equity team, which manages the Artemis Global Select open-ended fund and the Mid Wynd International investment trust.

Based in London, from 12 June Ebtehadj will work alongside the firm's recently appointed head of global equities Alex Stanic and manager Simon Edelsten, who is set to retire from his position at Artemis at the end of this year. A third member will be joining the team shortly, Artemis said. 

Ebtehadj is set to join from Columbia Threadneedle, where she has worked for over 14 years. She is currently a portfolio manager on the global select team, managing $4.5bn in Global Select and adjacent strategies for retail and institutional clients.

Simon Edelsten to retire from Artemis

Within the global equity strategy, she focuses on consumer stocks, financials and emerging markets. She is also deputy manager of the Global Sustainable Outcomes fund. 

Commenting on her appointment, Stanic said: "This is another great hire for the firm as Natasha brings a wealth of experience, which will make a great contribution to the outcomes we aim to achieve for our global equity clients."

"Her additional experience in emerging markets, as well as multi-asset and sustainable strategies, will complement the existing talent the firm has in these areas."

Artemis European Sustainable Growth fund gets new co-manager after Millet exit

Paras Anand, Artemis' CIO, said: "Many of our clients share Artemis' long-term commitment to the importance of global equities as a core, long-term element in portfolios whether that is for institutional or wholesale investors. 

"Her appointment further strengthens our capabilities in global equities and over time she will help enable us to broaden our offering in this space."

