Silver
US and EM equity flows shave $30bn off global ETP flows
Commodities reverse outflows
Beta clockers: Investing outside of physical gold
The benefits of gold miners and silver-versus-gold plays
Merian's Naylor-Leyland on the opportunities in precious metals
Gold and silver investors have faced a relentless headwind of hawkish forward guidance from the US Federal Reserve for around six years.
Is there still an investment case for 'lacklustre' precious metals?
A lacklustre performance by gold and silver prices this year, despite multiple ongoing geopolitical issues, has renewed questions about the relevance of precious metals as a major investment class.
OMGI's Naylor-Leyland: Bitcoin is 'training wheels' for future monetary systems
Potential for cashless society
Gold trading sinks as Bitcoin interest surges
Bitcoin searches in Google overtake gold
Update: FTSE falls further as US-North Korean tensions continue
Investors brace after “unpredictable" war of words
Charteris' Williams: How silver exposure led us to the top of IA universe this year
'Silver prices more volatile than gold'
OMGI creates MD commodities role to help build range
Parrilla joined on 8 August
OMGI unveils 'safe haven' Gold & Silver fund
Managed by Quilter Cheviot hire
How a 'multi-year structural deficit' is impacting precious metals
Clive Burstow, manager of the Baring Global Mining fund, explains how a multi-year supply/demand imbalance is creating value opportunities for investors in precious metals
Gold on track for worst quarter since 1920
The gold spot price hit a 33-month low today after positive US economic data strengthened the case for a tapering of quantitative easing, further eroding demand for safe havens.
Which precious metals will give greatest rewards?
Nitesh Shah, research analyst at ETF Securities, says while the price of gold has dipped recently, other precious metals could provide investors with a good return as economic conditions improve.
Which precious metals should be in your portfolio in 2013?
The recent sell-off in gold and silver has led to fears precious metals may yet have further to fall, but some investors have backed them to provide a boost for portfolios later this year as they recover some lost ground.
Where you should have invested during Obama's first term
President Obama began his first term in the White House on 4 November 2008 at the height of the credit crisis, vowing to rescue the financial system.
Why should you invest in rare earth metals?
ALTERNATIVES
Commodities tumble takes the shine off silver
After a volatile few weeks for silver, Maria Merricks examines what the future holds for the precious metal.
Silver rebounds after worst weekly loss since 1975
Silver futures have recovered from the worst weekly drop since 1975, gaining 4.4% Monday to reach $37 an ounce.
Rogers: Silver could hit 'dangerous' level of $150 this year
Commodities expert Jim Rogers has warned silver could turn "parabolic" and rise to $150 this year.
Gold breaks through $1,500 barrier
The price of gold has hit a new high following Standard & Poor's move to downgrade its outlook for the US.