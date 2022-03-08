LBMA suspends all Russian refiners from Good Delivery list

‘In light of sanctions’

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Gold and silver bars produced by Russian refiners up until the moment of their suspension will still meet the required standard for acceptability in the market.
Image:

Gold and silver bars produced by Russian refiners up until the moment of their suspension will still meet the required standard for acceptability in the market.

London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) has suspended all seven Russian gold and silver refiners from its Good Delivery list, in response to growing sanctions over the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

The suspensions come into force with "immediate effect", meaning no bars of gold or silver produced after 7 March will be accepted by the London Bullion market.

Crypto overtakes gold as 'safe haven asset' amid Ukraine crisis

Gold and silver bars produced by Russian refiners up until the moment of their suspension will still meet the required standard for acceptability in the market.

LBMA faced criticism last year over its Responsible Sourcing Programme, which five civil society organisations claimed in an open letter faced "serious shortcomings", the result of which is that investors "cannot have confidence that LBMA's Good Delivery gold is free of human rights abuses and not linked to conflict and illicit trade".

LBMA responded by calling for a "global effort among all the value chain actors" to address the "challenges and risks" of reducing gold's "illegitimate sector".

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Franklin Templeton waives management fee on Eastern Europe fund

Janus Henderson suspends property fund to enable closure by April

More on Commodities

Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett
Investment

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway profits increase 45% despite near-record cash pile

Lack of 'exciting' investment opportunities

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 28 February 2022 • 2 min read
Stock Spotlight: Rio Tinto delivers record results but remains an ESG risk
Commodities

Stock Spotlight: Rio Tinto delivers record results but remains an ESG risk

Profit doubled since 2020

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 24 February 2022 • 4 min read
Nine outperforming UK funds with oil & gas underweights
UK

Nine outperforming UK funds with oil & gas underweights

Beating the FTSE 100

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 18 February 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Schroders CEO Harrison: 'The biggest industry in the history of mankind has yet to be built'

03 March 2022 • 2 min read
02

Janus Henderson suspends property fund to enable closure by April

07 March 2022 • 1 min read
03

MSCI reclassifies 'uninvestable' Russia from EM to standalone market

03 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

£1bn Janus Henderson property fund may face wind up

03 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

BlackRock suspends investment in Russia securities

04 March 2022 • 1 min read
06

Gresham House Ventures adds two investment directors in raft of promotions

04 March 2022 • 1 min read
09 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot