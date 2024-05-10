Recent silver allocation drives Ruffer Investment Company April returns

In its monthly investment report, the £993.1m trust said its overall commodity position had positively driven the trust's returns for April, noting the move into silver it had made in the previous month was the single biggest contributor to returns. The trust's net asset value was up 0.6% for the period and now sits at £287.9m, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies. 'The worst 12 calendar months in the history of Ruffer Investment Company' Its share price was up 2.6% for the month, a boost to the flatlined year-to-date growth, according to the report. Ov...