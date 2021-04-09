The Big Question: What are the most appealing investment opportunities across the energy transition supply chain?

Robert Lambert, senior corporate analyst at BlueBay Asset Management

Hydrogen

Powering the energy transition is a technology-based switch from fossil fuels to renewables and electrification. However, this faces a number of challenges most notably that renewables still lack the continuous load that fossil fuels and nuclear provide and are also unable to electrify a number of end users, like heavy-duty transport and petrochemicals.





Hydrogen's unique properties make it the most compelling solution to enable this transition to a clean, low-carbon energy system. Hydrogen can be produced without any carbon footprint if renewable electricity is used for electrolysis, if bio-methane is used in steam methane reforming (SMR) or if SMR is equipped with carbon capture storage and utilisation





Its properties enable it to generate power or heat (through fuel cells, combined heat/power units without emissions. Its properties also allow for its use as feedstock in chemical processes.







Many countries and companies are embracing hydrogen but costs are still uncompetitive to fossil fuels and we believe policy action will likely be needed to level the playing field.





Nonetheless, there will be clear winners, and these will offer rich rewards for investors.