The Big Question: What are the most appealing investment opportunities across the energy transition supply chain?

Key sectors to keep an eye on in net zero goals

Nine sustainable investment experts give Investment Week their thoughts on the most appealing investment opportunities across the energy transition supply chain.
Robert Lambert, senior corporate analyst at BlueBay Asset Management
Hydrogen
Powering the energy transition is a technology-based switch from fossil fuels to renewables and electrification. However, this faces a number of challenges most notably that renewables still lack the continuous load that fossil fuels and nuclear provide and are also unable to electrify a number of end users, like heavy-duty transport and petrochemicals.

Hydrogen's unique properties make it the most compelling solution to enable this transition to a clean, low-carbon energy system. Hydrogen can be produced without any carbon footprint if renewable electricity is used for electrolysis, if bio-methane is used in steam methane reforming (SMR) or if SMR is equipped with carbon capture storage and utilisation

Its properties enable it to generate power or heat (through fuel cells, combined heat/power units without emissions. Its properties also allow for its use as feedstock in chemical processes. 

Many countries and companies are embracing hydrogen but costs are still uncompetitive to fossil fuels and we believe policy action will likely be needed to level the playing field.

Nonetheless, there will be clear winners, and these will offer rich rewards for investors.
Nicholas Hops and Nicholas Stein, equity analysts and co-managers of the Coronation Resources Fund
Platinum group metals
The commodity sector currently has several elements that are unprecedented versus historical cycles, not least of which is that disciplined capital expenditure and supply constraints remain in place, contributing to demand/supply tightness. 

Decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries as part of the green transition has positive implications for copper, nickel and platinum group metals (PGMs) over the next 10 years. 

Copper in particular is set to benefit from the move towards electric vehicles (EVs), as it is a critical component in the production of both electric vehicles and green electricity. 

An EV requires 150kgs of copper, so a 25% EV penetration by 2030 would be enough to push copper into material deficits going forward.

Also, to transform the electricity mix away from fossil fuels towards wind and solar, requires far more copper per unit of power than traditional energy sources. 

Finally, PGMs will also benefit from the shift towards cleaner air and general decarbonisation, as platinum is vital in a hydrogen-based economy, which uses fuel cells to power transport, buildings and heavy industry.
Carlota Garcia-Manas, senior responsible investment analyst at Royal London Asset Management
Just Transition Strategies
The first IEA-COP26 panel, "Ensuring people-centred transitions", seems a tautology. Why the need to emphasise "people-centred"? 

Surely, people are the cornerstone delivering and affected by the ongoing transition to a net-zero world. Yet, it seems the often overly technocratic debate omits the social cohesion needed to underpin the transformation. 

RLAM welcomes policy action on this space. We believe corporates also have a role in ensuring a Just Transition where climate action supports an inclusive economy. 

During 2020, RLAM (with FPF) led the charge engaging with energy utilities on this issue and attaining SSE's publication of a Just Transition strategy, the first globally. 

This was followed by a call to action asking Centrica, E.ON, EDF, National Grid, RWE and Scottish Power to issue Just Transition Strategies ahead of COP26.

On 25 March 2021, E.ON published a Just Transition Statement and we expect others to join this trend. We believe that investing in the energy utility market through a Just Transition lens is a triple win. It decarbonises the sector and the wider economy through electrification, improves social inclusion and provides good value to investors.
Leigh Hazelton, senior private markets research analyst at Russell Investments
Power generation
There are a multitude of avenues that private market investors can take to capitalise on the global shift in how we produce and consume energy. 

In particular, opportunities within power generation and distribution infrastructure, along with supporting (current and future) technology assets, look attractive.

Within infrastructure, there are attractive investment prospects across a wide spectrum of renewable energy generating and distributing assets. 

From a generation perspective, offshore wind has huge growth potential in the US with the Biden administration supporting its rollout. The technology is also gaining traction in less competitive markets across Asia.

A significant increase in electricity demand in emerging markets is expected. Distributed renewable energy has the potential to play an outsized role for society in those countries, providing even more powerful supporting tailwinds.

Electricity grids will need updates and enhancements to accommodate additional intermittent power coming from renewable energy sources, so investors should also consider the opportunities presented by grid stabilisation, digitalisation and technology platforms which can enable connections between producers and consumers.
Rob Crayfourd, co-portfolio manager of the Natural Resources Growth and Income and Geiger Counter funds at CQS New City Investment Managers
Copper and uranium
Copper is our favourite way to play the energy transition, as the key metal for electrification, used in everything from EV's to renewables, which is driving future demand growth.

It is, after much more expensive silver, the best electrical conductor so difficult to engineer out, or to be replaced by changing technologies such as with batteries. This is further supported by the green focus of government stimulus. 

With existing mines are seeing declining grades, a lack of investment in new supply and a long lead time to add a new mine of 5-10 years, whilst, minimal new supply looks set to come online and thus any demand growth should lead to tighter markets. 

Uranium also ties in well to the Green Energy trend, as the only source of zero carbon base load power. Sentiment towards the sector has improved materially, with strong resultant performance from the related miners. 

The uranium price its self has seen far less activity, although a looming supply shortage looks likely, with limited new supply and a continued reactor build out in the East.
Dr. Henrik Pontzen, head of ESG at Union Investment
Steel
The biggest challenge we all face is to solve the problem of carbon emissions. However, simply avoiding investing in companies with high carbon emissions does not solve the issue of global warming. 

To put it simply: of course, we will need steel in the future. But we need to change the way we produce it. This is why we focus on investing in companies that provide a reliable and ambitious plan to transform. To accelerate this transition, it is crucial to maintain an ongoing and intense dialogue with these companies. 

We can already measure the temperature of portfolios, but this does not solve the issue itself; you also have to deal critically with the figure. If you only invest in financials and IT, then you will have an excellent portfolio temperature, but you will not have solver the broader problem of high carbon emissions in the world. 

So, portfolios with higher visible temperatures, which actually invest in promising transformation candidates, can be the much better choice for addressing the issue of carbon emissions. 
Mark Yockey, portfolio manager of the Artisan Global Equity Strategy
HVAC industry
Efforts to reduce emissions to address climate change are creating new growth opportunities across a variety of industries. We see the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry as one of the key beneficiaries.

Buildings account for roughly 40% of energy consumption and a similar proportion of greenhouse gas emissions. A priority under the European Green Deal is accelerating the renovation of existing buildings to decarbonise the building stock. 

Europe is leading the way on this front, but we expect to see new regulations and incentives drive demand for higher efficiency HVAC systems across geographies. There are only five global scale HVAC companies.

As an oligopolistic industry with proven pricing power, HVAC is an attractive business – but we see room for further margin improvement. 

Increasingly stringent environmental regulations are raising energy efficiency requirements, which inherently increase complexity. More complex systems require more service, and more service leads to better growth in their highly profitable aftermarket businesses. 

We also see an important long-term opportunity for green hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels. Batteries are unlikely to work in big trucks and buses because the battery would have to be large, creating a weight issue.
Pascal Dudle, head of listed impact and portfolio manager at Vontobel
Renewable energy infrastructure
Investors need to have a broader scope than the obvious wind and solar solutions as improving the power grid is essential to make clean energy work. 

We find investment opportunities along the entire value chain of clean energy infrastructure that addresses climate change and ensure security of supply. 

This includes companies offering solutions to improve power infrastructure, be it through smart meters, intelligent sensors and software, or high-voltage equipment and cables.

The Texas disaster shows the importance of investing in and maintaining critical infrastructure. Hopes are high that the Biden administration will finally speed up infrastructure spending. The current grid simply cannot cope with further additions of renewable power generation, even under normal weather conditions. 

There is an immediate financial incentive to invest into the grid too, not just to prepare for a once-in-a-lifetime event. Not only in the US is there a need to integrate much more distributed renewable power generation into the grid, while dealing with closures of old thermal and nuclear power plants. 

Even China, which has a very modern grid, needs to adapt as it is adding renewables at a faster pace than what had been planned ten years ago.
The world's leading energy and climate leaders recently convened for the IEA-COP26 Net Zero Summit, where they discussed turning net zero goals into reality.

The meeting, which took place on 31 March - just as the world gears up for November's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow - saw the likes of US climate envoy John Kerry and World Economic Forum president Børge Brende examine how countries can work together more effectively to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to net zero in line with shared international goals. 

Following the summit, nine sustainable investment experts gave Investment Week their thoughts on the most appealing investment opportunities across the energy transition supply chain. Read them in the gallery above.

