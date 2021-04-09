The Big Question: What are the most appealing investment opportunities across the energy transition supply chain?

Carlota Garcia-Manas, senior responsible investment analyst at Royal London Asset Management
Just Transition Strategies
The first IEA-COP26 panel, "Ensuring people-centred transitions", seems a tautology. Why the need to emphasise "people-centred"?
Surely, people are the cornerstone delivering and affected by the ongoing transition to a net-zero world. Yet, it seems the often overly technocratic debate omits the social cohesion needed to underpin the transformation.
RLAM welcomes policy action on this space. We believe corporates also have a role in ensuring a Just Transition where climate action supports an inclusive economy.
During 2020, RLAM (with FPF) led the charge engaging with energy utilities on this issue and attaining SSE's publication of a Just Transition strategy, the first globally.
This was followed by a call to action asking Centrica, E.ON, EDF, National Grid, RWE and Scottish Power to issue Just Transition Strategies ahead of COP26.
On 25 March 2021, E.ON published a Just Transition Statement and we expect others to join this trend. We believe that investing in the energy utility market through a Just Transition lens is a triple win. It decarbonises the sector and the wider economy through electrification, improves social inclusion and provides good value to investors.