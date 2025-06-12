Gold surpasses the euro as second global reserve asset

Silver and platinum prices rise

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Gold has overtaken the euro to become the world’s second largest global reserve asset after the US dollar, according to the European Central Bank (ECB).

ECB president Christine Lagarde said "the accumulation of gold by central banks continued at a record pace and some countries have been actively exploring alternatives to traditional cross-border payment systems". During 2024, central banks purchased over 1,000 tonnes of gold in 2024, equivalent to double the average level seen over the previous decade.  Retail investors back gold to be most valuable asset class Central banks across the globe now hold 36,000 tonnes of gold, near the all-time high of 38,000 tonnes hit in 1965 during the Bretton Woods era.  "With the price of gold...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Tariffs drive record fall in UK exports to US

JP Morgan AM: 'Gilts are the standout' safe haven as capex decline prompts pivot from US Treasuries

More on Markets

Gold surpasses the euro as second global reserve asset
Markets

Gold surpasses the euro as second global reserve asset

Silver and platinum prices rise

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 12 June 2025 • 2 min read
Market Movers blog: Oil prices at two-month high as rigs hit new lows
Markets

Market Movers blog: Oil prices at two-month high as rigs hit new lows

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 12 June 2025 • 1 min read
FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: Backing Japanese smaller companies for a comeback
Markets

FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: Backing Japanese smaller companies for a comeback

Market 'marches to a different tune'

Juliet Schooling Latter
clock 11 June 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot