Answering the call: The equity signals you just can't ignore to avoid a GameStop-like event

The past few weeks in markets have been dominated by the gyrations of selected securities including US-listed GameStop and, more recently, silver.

Almost as wild has been the spray of commentary by investors and analysts attempting to decipher what it all means and what should be done about it.

The popular conclusion is that gains in individual securities measuring hundreds of percentage points, as was the case for GameStop, are indicative of a stock market that has entered speculative bubble territory.

Calls for 'something to be done' without really knowing what that might be echo King Edward VIII's infamous 1936 call for action to alleviate the ravages of unemployment in the Welsh valleys, before abdicating just weeks later.

This time round, several institutions have attempted to answer the latest call, including the US Senate and House which have both announced hearings, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which has promised to uncover any wrongdoing and the Department of the Treasury which has gathered all the top financial regulators to discuss the issue.

Despite the whiff of sensationalism and panic around the issue, market valuation is an important topic since it is a key determinant of future returns in equity markets.

It is therefore well worth considering what this episode tells us, but also using it as a reminder to check in on well-established valuation metrics.

Quelling the panic

While it is tempting to point to historical bubbles as harbingers of massive equity drawdowns, 2020 has been an exceptional year that has created some unique conditions that should be taken into account. Three developments which facilitated the retail investment craze described come to mind.

Firstly, the rise of app-based brokerage services that offer ease of use combined with very low costs.

Secondly, a cohort of younger digital natives whose normal activity patterns have been disrupted amid pandemic stay-at-home orders and restrictions on hospitality and leisure venues.

Thirdly, there is the rise of engaging online personalities offering financial advice through social media, generating literally millions of followers in some cases.

As far as signalling about future market directionality or volatility is concerned, it is hard to draw any actionable conclusions from these primarily sociological and technological phenomena.

It has been reported that some hedge funds have deployed algorithms which search for the 'thumbs-up' symbols next to discussions of specific financial instruments on internet discussion boards.

On identification of stocks attracting lots of these approval stamps, it is then deemed possible to take a position that may prove profitable.

Inevitably, some returns will be made in the short term from this method, but it does not seem sustainable for long-term investors to try to chase the latest retail trends or indeed extrapolate a sense of broader market valuation from them.

But even if this latest panic proves to be a distraction - which seems likely - it has some worth in at least reminding investors that they should be keeping an eye on overall valuations.

At the risk of sounding like an indignant 'traditional' investor, there is merit in using this latest episode to revisit a couple of indicators that have a proven track record of measuring market valuation and offering guidance as to potential future returns.

The first is the Shiller CAPE, which is the cyclically-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio introduced by economist Robert Shiller. Put simply, it is a more effective measure of valuation because it takes into account earnings over time.

Its efficacy can be neatly demonstrated by overlaying it with the market's subsequent performance (see chart below).