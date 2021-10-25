Junior Gold fund to change name as it increases allocation to silver miners

Name to reflect shift to new ACD

clock • 1 min read
Angelos Damaskos, CEO of Sector Investment Managers
Image:

Angelos Damaskos, CEO of Sector Investment Managers

The Junior Gold fund is to be renamed the IFSL SIM Junior Gold and Silver Miners fund, after increasing its weighting in silver mining companies over the past 18 months.

The change, which comes into effect on 26 November, also reflects the intra group transfer of the authorised corporate director (ACD) from Marlborough to IFSL, while SIM refers to the appointed investment management company, which is Sector Investment Managers.

Over the past 18-month period, the portfolio weighting in silver mining companies has increased to 40% of the fund's value, against a backdrop of growing industrial demand for the metal, which the manager said is "underpinned" by the global shift towards renewable energy, electrification of transportation and other technological developments that favour silver's electric conductivity. 

ECB policy changes will not affect gold relevance for European investors

Angelos Damaskos, chief executive of Sector Investment Managers (SIM), adviser and investment manager for the fund, said: "To maximise the potential of investing in precious metals miners we recognised the need to broaden the scope of our investments.

"While gold mining shares remain the biggest proportion of our overall portfolio, we have steadily been adding holdings in silver miners."

The fund does not invest in either physical gold or silver bullion, and also avoids investing in politically unstable territories and very early stage exploration risks.

He added: "The current macro-economic situation, with rising inflation and historically low interest rates, is likely to result in an investor move to safe-haven assets such as gold and silver bullion. This will strengthen the appeal of all aspects of the gold and silver mining-to-market process.

"We invest in smaller, earlier stage operations, where we see most potential for growth, and these tend to perform better in a rising precious metals price environment, which boosts profitability." 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

Urban Logistics REIT plans move to main market

Carmignac hires economist from AXA IM to focus on eurozone

More on Specialist

SIHL board accused of lack of independence
Investment Trusts

AVI: SIHL board's 'lack of independence has hurt shareholders'

Anil Thadani accused of "disingenuous" comments

Alex Rolandi
clock 25 October 2021 • 3 min read
Investment trust to focus on solar panels
Investment Trusts

Solar powered investment trust with all female board eyes £150m IPO

Aims to close IPO at end of November

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 25 October 2021 • 1 min read
Urban Logistics REIT plans to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange
Investment Trusts

Urban Logistics REIT plans move to main market

To ‘grow and diversify’ shareholder register and asset base

Ellie Duncan
clock 25 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

22 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor sets out regulatory roadmap to tackle greenwashing

19 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

State Street disavows claims of asset management sale - reports

22 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Scottish Investment trust proposes merger with JPMorgan trust

20 October 2021 • 2 min read
06

Top ten takeaways from Greening Finance: A roadmap to sustainable investing

19 October 2021 • 7 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 