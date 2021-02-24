Amati launches new retail fund offering targeting broad range of metals

Gold will make up the bulk of the new fund's composition

Amati Global Investors has launched a new fund open to retail investors, offering access to a broad range of metals from 1 March.

The TB Amati Strategic Metals fund is the first fund from the house not to list founder and CEO Paul Jourdan as a manager, with Georges Lequime and Mark Smith set to take on the long-term capital growth fund.

Lequime brings 26 years' fund management and investment banking experience to the fund, along with four years in gold mining in South Africa, while Smith adds 18 years' experience across investment banking and company valuations, with five years spent in West and East African gold exploration.

The duo will continue to manage the Earth Gold Fund UI Eur, which offers exposure to precious metals stocks and the underlying metals, which they have managed since 2008.

Launching 1 March, with the price set on 15 March, the TB Amati Strategic Metals fund will be available to investors in an OEIC structure for a management fee of 0.75%, with a total ongoing charges figure capped at 1%.

At launch, the fund is expected to be comprise of 50% gold, 20% silver, 15% speciality metals, 10% industrial metals and 5% in an exploration basket, while on a regional level 35% of the fund will be invested in Africa, 25% in South America, 20% in North America, 10% in Australia and the remaining 10% in rest of world.

The fund will contain 35-45 holdings spanning a market cap of $100m to $10bn, with no holding exceeding 8% of the value of the portfolio. It will be benchmarked against the EMIX Global Mining index and sits in the IA Specialist sector.

With Amati becoming a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment in 2018, Jourdan addressed the image of "mining as a 'dirty' business", noting "big changes in terms of emissions and employment practices, with many companies making a positive impact on local communities through their environmental and education programmes".

"The TB Amati Strategic Metals Fund will adopt a 'Clean Trade' approach, so if a country lacks so many of the basic freedoms that we cannot see the beneficial impact of a mine on the wider community offsetting the potential harm caused by the implicit funding of an oppressive government via taxes, we will not invest," he added.

"This is an approach that we are hoping will be adopted by investors on a wider scale."

The firm has been considering how it "might evolve its product suite" following strong inflows to its existing offerings, with its recent £7m top-up offer for Amati AIM ACT selling out within 90 minutes.