results
Nucleus AUA up £1bn in 2019
Following year of 'substantial investment'
Fixed income demand boosts BlackRock but lower fees weigh on earnings
Record organic asset growth
Smith & Williamson completes prep work for 2020 IPO plans
Solid full-year results
Impax AM posts 70% profit increase in H1
Despite broadly negative market sentiment
Charles Stanley CEO on the use of segregated mandates
Retail assets in segregated mandates expected to reach £180bn by end 2020
Charles Stanley restructure to cost £10m
Annual results
Results round-up: Premier AM sees decline in H1 net inflows amid political uncertainty
AUM up due to strong markets
Tatton IM grows assets by 25%
But consultancy services unit 'disappoints'
Premier Q2 inflows shrink to £3m
Multiple headwinds to blame
RLAM sees record inflows of £4.1bn in 'turbulent' 2018
Financial results
M&GPrudential suffers £9.9bn in outflows
Restructuring costs of demerger reach 143m
2018 trading round-up: Man shares fall 4% as 'difficult year' causes drop in performance fees
Quarterly trading update
'Resilient' SJP to boost Asian offering as it posts £102bn AUM
Annual results show growth despite headwinds
Walker Crips pins bleak profit warning on Brexit fears
Full results are due in July
AXA IM's record year for alternatives clouded by net outflows of €6bn in 2018
ESG integration plans over 2019
Ashmore shares fall as CEO announces stake sale plan
Strong results
Woodford's reports £33.7m profit despite assets fall
Amid a tough period for fund performance
Liontrust half-year inflows soar to £723m as sustainable funds gain traction; Chairman to retire
Inflows up from £178m for same period last year
Premier AUM reaches record high in Q4 despite 'political uncertainty'
AUM totals £6.9bn
Neptune operating profits rise despite fall in AUM
Pre-tax profits top £1m
Quilter CEO Feeney predicts 'higher trend' outflows amid fund manager resignations
Special interim dividend of 12 pence per share