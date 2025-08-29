Evelyn Partners closes H1 with 'all-time high' £64.6bn AUM

Gross inflows and net flows climb

Jen Frost
clock • 3 min read

Evelyn Partners ended H1 2025 with assets under management (AUM) at an “all-time-high” and reported “strongly positive” net inflows, despite elevated outflows throughout the half.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

Market volatility drives Rathbones H1 profit decline

FCA whistleblowing: Retail investments in top three sectors for cases

More on Companies

Evelyn Partners closes H1 with 'all-time high' £64.6bn AUM
Companies

Evelyn Partners closes H1 with 'all-time high' £64.6bn AUM

Gross inflows and net flows climb

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 29 August 2025 • 3 min read
Nvidia shares fall despite 56% revenue growth
Companies

Nvidia shares fall despite 56% revenue growth

Revenue in line with expectations

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 August 2025 • 2 min read
Klarna revives plans for $14bn US IPO - reports
Companies

Klarna revives plans for $14bn US IPO - reports

Lower price from original valuation

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 27 August 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot