Year of two halves for Ninety One as it records year-end losses

Deal with Sanlam 'on track'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Ninety One reported net outflows of £4.9bn for the year ending 31 March 2025.

This was despite net inflows of £400m in H2, which failed to counteract the £5.3bn outflows in H1, according to its annual results.  Over a third of people cannot identify an investment fund Profit before tax was £204.3m in the year, a 6% drop from the £216.8m in the previous year. Even adjusted operating profit decreased by 1%, from £190.5m to £187.9m, despite an adjusted operating profit margin of 31.2%. However, the firm's assets under management grew by 4% to reach £130.8bn. Hendrik du Toit, the asset manager's founder and chief executive officer at, said: "Ninety One reg...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Octopus Investments CEO Benjamin Davis to depart

IG becomes first UK-listed firm to launch crypto trading

More on Companies

Year of two halves for Ninety One as it records year-end losses
Companies

Year of two halves for Ninety One as it records year-end losses

Deal with Sanlam 'on track'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 04 June 2025 • 1 min read
Indivior cancels LSE secondary listing amid liquidity issues
Companies

Indivior cancels LSE secondary listing amid liquidity issues

80% of net revenue generated in the US

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 02 June 2025 • 1 min read
Hargreaves drops BNY Mellon Real Return from Wealth Shortlist
Companies

Hargreaves drops BNY Mellon Real Return from Wealth Shortlist

Number of new faces joining the fund

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 02 June 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot