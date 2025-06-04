Year of two halves for Ninety One as it records year-end losses

Ninety One reported net outflows of £4.9bn for the year ending 31 March 2025.
This was despite net inflows of £400m in H2, which failed to counteract the £5.3bn outflows in H1, according to its annual results. Over a third of people cannot identify an investment fund Profit before tax was £204.3m in the year, a 6% drop from the £216.8m in the previous year. Even adjusted operating profit decreased by 1%, from £190.5m to £187.9m, despite an adjusted operating profit margin of 31.2%. However, the firm's assets under management grew by 4% to reach £130.8bn. Hendrik du Toit, the asset manager's founder and chief executive officer at, said: "Ninety One reg...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes