Premier Miton AUM hit by market turbulence

Premier Miton saw assets under management fall £500m in the six months to 31 March as the threat of US tariffs rattled markets and spooked investors.
Over the period AUM dropped from £10.7bn to £10.2bn, with £254m attributed to net outflows, the group revealed today (29 March) in its half year results. This came in significantly higher than the £46m in outflows seen in Premier Miton's 2024 half year results. Premier Miton net outflows exceed expectations but group's performance is still 'credible' CEO Mike O'Shea described the figures as "a resilient performance in the first half of the financial year" and noted AUM has since increased to £10.4bn as of 22 May 2025, supported by improving market sentiment. Premier Miton chair R...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes