Musk warns of 'rough quarters' for Tesla as US markets perk up

Tesla reported drops in revenue and profit in Q2 2025 as consequences from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and ‘big beautiful bill’ kick in.
Total revenue for Q2 2025 was $22.5bn, 12% down year-on-year, and gross profit fell 15% to $3.9bn. CoinShares AM becomes first firm in continental Europe to receive MiCA authorisation In addition, net income dropped 23% to reach $1.4bn. In a quarterly results conference call, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said: "We are in the transition period where we will lose a lot of incentives in the US. We probably could have a few rough quarters." The company's result deck stated: "It is difficult to measure the impacts of shifting global trade and fiscal policies on the automotive and energy suppl...
