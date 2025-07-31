SJP net inflows double in first half of 2025 as it hits record £198.5bn FUM

£95.5m share buyback

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

St James’s Place posted £3.8bn in net inflows for the first six months of 2025, double the figure from the same period last year, as the firm said it would release £63.4m after tax in the Ongoing Service Evidence provision, which covers redress for ongoing client service charges.

The £3.8bn in net inflows came in 19% above consensus, according to Jefferies analysts. In its half-year results today (31 July), SJP noted that its retention of client funds under management also remained high at 95.3%. Schroders profits rise 7% as AUM broadly stable "This, together with positive investment performance for clients, drove funds under management to a record £198.5bn, underpinning a strong underlying cash result of £240.4m," said Mark FitzPatrick, CEO of SJP. The FUM total was up from 31 December 2024, when it stood at £190.2bn, marking a 4.3% increase - 1% ahead ...

