M&G swings back to positive flows in H1 2025

58% of AUMA from international clients

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

In its H1 2025 results today (3 September), M&G reported £2.1bn net inflows, a £3.2bn rise year-on-year.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Global bond markets sell-off highlights worldwide fiscal concerns

Corient snaps up Stonehage Fleming and Stanhope Capital to create $430bn firm

More on Companies

Corient snaps up Stonehage Fleming and Stanhope Capital to create $430bn firm
Companies

Corient snaps up Stonehage Fleming and Stanhope Capital to create $430bn firm

Chief executives to join Corient board

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 02 September 2025 • 2 min read
Klarna sets sights on US IPO again as filings reveal firm's ongoing losses
Companies

Klarna sets sights on US IPO again as filings reveal firm's ongoing losses

$53m net profit loss Q2 2025

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 02 September 2025 • 1 min read
Rathbones Group unveils £50m buyback in bid to reduce share capital
Companies

Rathbones Group unveils £50m buyback in bid to reduce share capital

Managed by Merrill Lynch

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 02 September 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot