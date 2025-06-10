Tatton AM shrugs off 'unpredictable market environment' to post record AUM and net inflows

Volatility a 'tailwind'

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Investment management and individual financial adviser Tatton Asset Management has reported record assets under management and net inflows in its full-year results.

In its annual results, released today (10 June) for the 12 months to 31 March 2025, net inflows rose 22.3% to £3.7bn, up from the £2.3bn posted in the previous year.  This represented an average run rate of £307m per month over the past year.  Record inflows at Tatton drive AUM to £20bn AUM and influence also shot up by 24% to £21.8bn from 2024's figure of £17.6bn. Since then, Tatton AM's assets have increased again, reaching £22.9bn as of June 2025.  Meanwhile, over the past 12 months, group revenue increased by 23.1% to £45.3m while pre-tax profit hit nearly £21.6m, a signific...

Trustpilot