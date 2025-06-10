Tatton AM shrugs off 'unpredictable market environment' to post record AUM and net inflows

Investment management and individual financial adviser Tatton Asset Management has reported record assets under management and net inflows in its full-year results.
In its annual results, released today (10 June) for the 12 months to 31 March 2025, net inflows rose 22.3% to £3.7bn, up from the £2.3bn posted in the previous year. This represented an average run rate of £307m per month over the past year. Record inflows at Tatton drive AUM to £20bn AUM and influence also shot up by 24% to £21.8bn from 2024's figure of £17.6bn. Since then, Tatton AM's assets have increased again, reaching £22.9bn as of June 2025. Meanwhile, over the past 12 months, group revenue increased by 23.1% to £45.3m while pre-tax profit hit nearly £21.6m, a signific...
