Chrysalis celebrates discount narrowing as it awaits Klarna IPO

Progress since 2023 low point

Beth Brearley
clock • 2 min read

Chrysalis Investments has seen its discount narrow to 31% over the last quarter on the back of the board's share buyback programme and the improved valuations of its holdings.

This marked a significant drop from 40% on 31 March 2025, which took place alongside a 14% rise in the trust's share price, the board said in the Chrysalis' interim results released today (26 June). The current share price is 106.6p at the time of reporting. TIME Investments direct social property fund suspended while making hybrid switch As at 31 March, the trust's net asset value per share was 152.6p, up 8% from end of September 2024, while total net assets were down 1.5% at £827m, according to the interim results.  The lower discount follows the board's proposal in 2023 to ch...

Warehouse REIT pivots away from Blackstone and agrees £485m Tritax deal
Warehouse REIT pivots away from Blackstone and agrees £485m Tritax deal
114.2p for each Warehouse share

114.2p for each Warehouse share

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
25 June 2025
PHP ends months long Assura bidding saga beating out private equity consortium offer
PHP ends months long Assura bidding saga beating out private equity consortium offer

Board switches previous shareholder recommendation

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
23 June 2025
European Assets trust agrees to combination terms with ESCT
European Assets trust agrees to combination terms with ESCT

EAT to hold AGM on Tuesday (24 June)

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
23 June 2025
