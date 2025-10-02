Home REIT fails to publish delayed results as proposed timeline expires

Majority expected in September 2025

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Home REIT has failed to publish some of its delayed results despite vowing to release two of the three outstanding accounts in September 2025.

