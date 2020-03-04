oil
A tale of two markets: The case for neglected energy stocks
How to reignite a sector slowly losing its way
Europe's energy sector's de-rating 'seems excessive'
The European energy sector has underperformed the broader European market over the past three years by 3.4% on an annualised basis.
Experts urge investors not to reposition portfolios in wake of 'inferno' Iran-US crisis
Oil and gas stocks rise amid escalating tensions
Saudi Aramco listing shines spotlight on reforming Saudi Arabia
Natural resource and population tailwinds
Wise Funds' top ten trusts for income
The best picks for 2020
The natural bridge between coal and carbon-neutral
The strong underlying demand growth in liquefied natural gas (LNG) sets the global gas market apart from the oil market, where a managed decline in long-term production seems to be the most plausible future scenario.
The opportunities in the Gulf markets
Saudi Arabia's successful 'Future Investment Initiative' ('Davos in the desert') last month and the much-anticipated listing of Aramco have reminded us of the potential of the Gulf region for investors.
Can central banks keep fending off a global downturn?
The world’s economies are at different stages in the business cycle.
What's next now the bond rally 'has run out of steam'?
It has been hard to comprehend negative yields in Germany, let alone Greece.
Geopolitical risks are rising - but oil markets dismiss them
Too much focus on isolated events
Are EU energy companies sustainable investments?
How energy giants are getting on board with green plans
Managers warn tensions in Middle East could lead to elevated oil prices
Following drone attacks on Saudi oil fields
Oil price rise reaction: 'Likely to remain volatile'
Uncertainty around restoration of Saudi production levels
What is the outlook for FTSE dividends?
Dividend forecasts slide for second quarter in a row
Nervous international investors flee JOHCM UK Income portfolio
Assets now down to £3.5bn following Brexit concerns
AllianzGI appoints chief sustainability officer
Beatrix Anton-Groenemeyer to assume role immediately
Postcard from Mexico: What is causing the 'wait and see' corporate mood?
Mexican President setting tone for country's corporate sector
Fund managers putting pressure on oil companies to end focus on fossil fuels
Push to comply with Paris climate target
Is 'big oil' failing to react to economic changes and investor demand?
European companies 'better engaged in transition' than North American ones
When and how will the next rate rise be delivered?
The most significant consideration for all investors in the US is the actions of its Federal Reserve.
Mark Barnett: Four key themes for UK equities (beyond Brexit)
Opportunities in domestically oriented stocks
Brooks Macdonald's Park: 'Near-term US recession fears are too pessimistic'
As we begin 2019, there are several key risks facing global asset markets.
BlackRock hit with fake Fink climate letter - reports
Claimed to be taking action on climate change
Inflation nears two-year low as December CPI falls to 2.1%
Caused by falling oil price