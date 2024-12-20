Donald Trump urges EU to purchase US oil and gas or face tariffs

Latest Trump tariff threat

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The European Union must commit to purchasing “large scale” amounts of US oil and gas or face tariffs, according to US president-elect Donald Trump.

In his latest trade war threat, the incoming GOP president spoke out against Brussels via his account on social media site Truth Social.  In the post, Trump said: "I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!" Trump inflationary risks force economists to temper Fed rate cut expectations - reports Many members of the incoming Trump administration, including the president-elect, reiterated the ‘drill baby drill' mantra during the presidential cam...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

'FOMO' drives 84% of crypto investors to make trading decisions

Boost to Rachel Reeves as UK government borrowing hits three-year low in November

More on Markets

Donald Trump urges EU to purchase US oil and gas or face tariffs
Markets

Donald Trump urges EU to purchase US oil and gas or face tariffs

Latest Trump tariff threat

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 20 December 2024 • 2 min read
Wellington Management's Natasha Brook-Walters: Balancing bumps in the road and big-picture thinking in 2025
Markets

Wellington Management's Natasha Brook-Walters: Balancing bumps in the road and big-picture thinking in 2025

Answer lies in 'expanding' focus

Natasha Brook-Walters
clock 20 December 2024 • 5 min read
Outlook 2025: The state of the UK's capital markets as we enter 2025
Markets

Outlook 2025: The state of the UK's capital markets as we enter 2025

Capital markets outlook for 2025

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 19 December 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot