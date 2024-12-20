Donald Trump urges EU to purchase US oil and gas or face tariffs

The European Union must commit to purchasing “large scale” amounts of US oil and gas or face tariffs, according to US president-elect Donald Trump.
In his latest trade war threat, the incoming GOP president spoke out against Brussels via his account on social media site Truth Social. In the post, Trump said: "I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!" Trump inflationary risks force economists to temper Fed rate cut expectations - reports Many members of the incoming Trump administration, including the president-elect, reiterated the ‘drill baby drill' mantra during the presidential cam...
