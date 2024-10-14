Friday Briefing: The inflation battle may not be fully won yet

Friday Briefing

Valeria Martinez
clock • 3 min read

Hopes for another jumbo-cut from the Fed were dashed on Thursday (10 October) after the latest US CPI release showed inflationary pressures remain in the world’s largest economy.

Inflation slowed to its lowest pace in over three years last month, rising at an annual rate of 2.4%, figures by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed.  The headline reading, which was down from 2.5% in August, came in slightly higher than economists' expectations of 2.3%, however.  Meanwhile, the so-called ‘core' index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose at an annual rate of 3.3%, as both headline and core CPI failed to drop on a monthly basis.  This is unlikely to stand in the way of further rate cuts in November, with the core measure having come down from 3.9%...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

News Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

EM outperformance adds $2.5bn to Ashmore Group AUM as outflows slow

Nuveen adds global credit impact strategy to $413bn fixed income platform

More on Economics

Reeves urged to allow National Wealth Fund to issue bonds to unlock £100bn of private finance
Economics

Reeves urged to allow National Wealth Fund to issue bonds to unlock £100bn of private finance

NEF recommendations

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 14 October 2024 • 2 min read
Friday Briefing: The inflation battle may not be fully won yet
Economics

Friday Briefing: The inflation battle may not be fully won yet

Friday Briefing

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 October 2024 • 3 min read
US inflation falls to 2.4% in September
Economics

US inflation falls to 2.4% in September

Annual rate eases less than expected

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot