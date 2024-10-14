Friday Briefing: The inflation battle may not be fully won yet

Inflation slowed to its lowest pace in over three years last month, rising at an annual rate of 2.4%, figures by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed. The headline reading, which was down from 2.5% in August, came in slightly higher than economists' expectations of 2.3%, however. Meanwhile, the so-called ‘core' index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose at an annual rate of 3.3%, as both headline and core CPI failed to drop on a monthly basis. This is unlikely to stand in the way of further rate cuts in November, with the core measure having come down from 3.9%...