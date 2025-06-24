Oil price dives as Israel-Iran 'ceasefire' rumours emerge

On Monday (23 June), the price of oil per barrel closed at $71.48, a 7.2% decrease, the largest fall since August 2022, according to data from MarketWatch. Vanguard slashes fees on fixed income ETF ranges This followed Iran's well-telegraphed launch of missiles at a US air base in Qatar, a move that inspired relief as the nation did not seem to be aiming at energy targets. The US president then announced on Truth Social that a ceasefire had been "fully agreed" between Iran and Israel and was set to take place in six hours' time. At that point, Trump posted: "The ceasefire is now in...