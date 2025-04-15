BCA Research's Matt Gertken: Trump turns to Iran

Investors face not one but multiple geopolitical crises this year. Trump warned on 30 March, "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," referring to US military action against the Iranian regime. He made similar threats after sending a letter to Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on 6 March, demanding a halt to excessive uranium enrichment and a full accounting of Iran's nuclear activities. While Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian opened the door to indirect engagement, Khamenei rejected direct talks with Trump. US 'in danger of throwing away 50 years of eco...