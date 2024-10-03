BoE's Andrew Bailey warns of market stability risk from escalating Middle East conflict

Following tensions 'very closely'

clock • 2 min read

The Bank of England is bracing for soaring energy prices in what could be a repeat of the 1970s energy crisis that triggered the early 1980s recession.

Speaking to The Guardian, governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said the BoE is watching the escalating conflict in the Middle East "extremely closely" but admitted that while the bank will pull out the stops to keep the market stable things could get "really bad". Following the Israeli invasion of southern Lebanon and Iran's retaliatory missile attack this week, oil prices increased by 3% in response to concerns the conflict could obstruct crude oil flows from the Middle East. Market Movers Blog: Oil prices rise as Middle Eastern conflict intensifies "Geopolitical concerns...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Beth Brearley

View profile

More on Markets

Surge in hedge fund short bets against US Treasuries triggers BoE alert
Markets

Surge in hedge fund short bets against US Treasuries triggers BoE alert

Financial Policy Committee warning

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 03 October 2024 • 2 min read
BoE's Andrew Bailey warns of market stability risk from escalating Middle East conflict
Markets

BoE's Andrew Bailey warns of market stability risk from escalating Middle East conflict

Following tensions 'very closely'

Beth Brearley
clock 03 October 2024 • 2 min read
Partner Insight: 2024 U.S. Election - Why the next POTUS needs to focus on fiscal policy
Markets

Partner Insight: 2024 U.S. Election - Why the next POTUS needs to focus on fiscal policy

Listen to T. Rowe Price's latest podcast

Sponsored by T. Rowe Price
clock 03 October 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot