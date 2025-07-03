Volatile oil prices will not help countries meet inflation targets

Oil prices seem to have levelled out

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

When an international conflict starts making headlines, oil prices soon make them as well. It has been no different this year as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated with the US' involvement, causing a massive fluctuation in the cost of black gold.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, climbed to over $81 a barrel at opening on 23 June, the highest level in five months, according to data from MarketWatch. Fundsmith Equity ditches Brown-Forman after decline in stocks since the beginning of the year On the same day it fell to $78, still up 1% on the previous day before closing at $71.48, the largest one day decrease since August 2022. At time of writing, oil barrels were hovering at just below $67 each. Inflation has also been a popular topic of conversation. While not as high as in 2022 in the US, inflation is still...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

US beats expectations with 147,000 jobs added in June

Citi becomes minority investor in HANetf

More on Markets

Volatile oil prices will not help countries meet inflation targets
Markets

Volatile oil prices will not help countries meet inflation targets

Oil prices seem to have levelled out

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 03 July 2025 • 2 min read
Market Movers blog: Gilt yields fall following steep rise on Wednesday
Markets

Market Movers blog: Gilt yields fall following steep rise on Wednesday

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 02 July 2025 • 1 min read
UK fastest growing G7 economy in Q1 2025
Markets

UK fastest growing G7 economy in Q1 2025

US records fall in GDP

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 30 June 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot