Friday Briefing: The markets might not be spooked but they are very worried

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 5 min read

For anyone who has been even mildly paying attention to markets for the past five or even ten years, you’d be forgiven for assuming that news of the US carrying out a military airstrike against Iran’s nuclear facilities would spark some chaos.

Indeed, we are approaching the one-year anniversary of the yen-carry-trade/US labour stats wobble which was arguably a lower-stakes event but still managed to trigger one of the deepest one-day selloffs on record. And yet the US intervention in the Middle East has hardly shaken the sides. In fact, equities, and US stocks in particular, have actually been going up, little by little, to the point that the S&P 500 is teetering on its pre-Liberation Day peak. NATO summit sends defence stocks up as states expected to diverge on 5% military spending target When I first saw the market's r...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Redington restructures senior leadership team as CEO Sylvia Pozezanac departs for New York

Schroder's Matt Bennison resigns less than two months after taking on Income Growth mandate

More on Markets

UK fastest growing G7 economy in Q1 2025
Markets

UK fastest growing G7 economy in Q1 2025

US records fall in GDP

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 30 June 2025 • 1 min read
Market Movers blog: US futures up after record-breaking Friday
Markets

Market Movers blog: US futures up after record-breaking Friday

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 26 June 2025 • 1 min read
Winterflood Business Services' Ben Centa: UK investors remain seated with seatbelts fastened
Markets

Winterflood Business Services' Ben Centa: UK investors remain seated with seatbelts fastened

Headlines have painted a picture of market chaos over the last couple of months. Panicked retail investors have apparently been crowding the exit rows.

Ben Centa
clock 25 June 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot