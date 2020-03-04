NN Investment Partners
The overlooked Chinese sector offering up attractive yields
Following a strong showing in 2019, we expect Asia's fixed income markets to benefit from supportive investor sentiment as underlying economic growth in the region stabilises in 2020.
Partner Insight: Among factor investing's multiplicity of approaches, who stands out?
Incisive Works asked Willem van Dommelen, head of factor investing at NN Investment Partners, what differentiates his Multi Asset Factor Opportunities (MAFO) fund - and whether factor investing is an "active" or "passive" strategy.
Partner Insight: Looking under the bonnet of factor investing
Factor investing is maturing but the mechanics still confuse some investors. Willem van Dommelen, head of factor investing at NN Investment Partners, tells Incisive Works about the Multi Asset Factor Opportunities (MAFO) fund.
Partner Insight: With economic uncertainty increasing, can investors keep focused on long-term targets?
Stan Verhoeven, lead portfolio manager in NN Investment Partners' factor investing team, tells Incisive Works how "building block" approaches to diversification can help.
The 'powerful factor' set to drive emerging market debt gains
As we enter Q2, we see particular value in the hard currency and frontier market spaces within emerging market debt (EMD).
Which factors could prompt a resurgence in EMD inflows?
After very strong returns in 2016 and 2017, emerging market debt (EMD) has underperformed this year amid intensifying concerns around trade protectionism, bear-flattening of the US Treasury yield curve, a strengthening US dollar and idiosyncratic issues...
What credit rating changes tell us about emerging markets
There were several credit rating changes in February that were significant for emerging markets (EM).
Protectionism: War and peace in the trade arena
Willem Verhagen, senior economist - multi-asset, at NN Investment Partners, discusses the causes and costs of protectionism, and the implications of a trade conflict between the US and China.
Are convertible bonds the investment utopia?
An investment opportunity with unlimited upside potential, but with limited downside risk?
Run for the exit? Determining when an industry's bonds may be on the brink of collapse
For high yield investors, taking long credit risk in industries that are undergoing secular changes presents a challenge, writes Meridith Alin, senior credit analyst at NN Investment Partners.
How will China cope with the big deleveraging challenge?
Since China launched its $600bn stimulus in 2008 as a response to the global financial crisis, investors have waited for the hangover to arrive as debt levels continued to mount.
Riding the Russian rollercoaster: Where now for equities?
Robert Davis, senior portfolio manager - emerging markets dividend funds at NN Investment Partners, explains why Russia offers fertile hunting ground for investors.
Big Question: How are you positioned as we head into a global inflationary environment (part III)?
In the third part of a special Big Question, fund managers reveal their outlooks for global inflation and how this is impacting their portfolios.
Brazil: The big opportunities and risks as reform gathers momentum
Brazil, one of the best markets in 2016, has clearly underperformed in the past few weeks, writes Maarten-Jan Bakkum, senior strategist, emerging markets at NN Investment Partners.