Schroders appoints head of sustainability client advisory

The role, which will report of head of Schroders strategic client group Gavin Ralston, will have a global remit.

Schramade will work closely with the firm's sustainable investment team and regional specialists, focusing on extending the strategic sustainability support provided for key clients.

Ralston said: "With ESG issues of increasing importance to investors, ensuring we have the right expertise across the business is critical when it comes to strengthening our position as trusted advisers to clients.

"We have made significant strides in establishing our sustainability credentials, but the bar is rising and we are committed to broadening and deepening our sustainable investment value proposition."

Schramade spent most of his asset management career at Robeco, in which he held several sustainability-focused roles.

He then joined NN Investment Partners as an impact investing portfolio manager and later became a sustainable finance consultant.

Ralston added: "Willem will be focused on supporting our clients and client-facing teams navigate the sustainable investment landscape.

"He is exceptionally well placed to do so, having built up two decades of industry experience working on sustainability, valuation and impact investing as an academic, an asset management specialist and as a consultant.