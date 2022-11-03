Schroders appoints head of sustainability client advisory

Newly-created role

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Schramade will work closely with the firm’s sustainable investment team and regional specialists
Image:

Schramade will work closely with the firm’s sustainable investment team and regional specialists

Schroders has appointed Willem Schramade to the newly created role of head of sustainability client advisory.

The role, which will report of head of Schroders strategic client group Gavin Ralston, will have a global remit.

Schramade will work closely with the firm's sustainable investment team and regional specialists, focusing on extending the strategic sustainability support provided for key clients.

Ralston said: "With ESG issues of increasing importance to investors, ensuring we have the right expertise across the business is critical when it comes to strengthening our position as trusted advisers to clients.

"We have made significant strides in establishing our sustainability credentials, but the bar is rising and we are committed to broadening and deepening our sustainable investment value proposition."

Schramade spent most of his asset management career at Robeco, in which he held several sustainability-focused roles.

He then joined NN Investment Partners as an impact investing portfolio manager and later became a sustainable finance consultant.

Ralston added: "Willem will be focused on supporting our clients and client-facing teams navigate the sustainable investment landscape.

"He is exceptionally well placed to do so, having built up two decades of industry experience working on sustainability, valuation and impact investing as an academic, an asset management specialist and as a consultant.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Bank of England 75 basis point hike pushes rates to 3%

Quilter Cheviot hires trio of investment managers

More on Business roles

Andrew Hannay, Rhea Wright and James Rennie have joined the firm.
Wealth managers

Quilter Cheviot hires trio of investment managers

Hannay, Wright and Rennie

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 03 November 2022 • 1 min read
Based in London, Amato brings a 15-year track record across asset management and financial markets to the team.
People moves

M&G poaches Santander multi-asset chief

Stefano Amato joins

Laura Miller
clock 02 November 2022 • 1 min read
He joins HyperJar in his first corporate role since stepping down from Morgan Stanley senior management earlier this year.
People moves

Ex-Morgan Stanley CEO joins savings fintech

Former co-global head of fixed income

Laura Miller
clock 02 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Rishi Sunak to press ahead with 'intervention power' over financial regulators

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Fundsmith and Baillie Gifford dropped from ACE 40 list

02 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

GFANZ drops partnership with UN's Race to Zero

28 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

Industry anticipates BoE to slow rate hikes and adopt cautious approach

28 October 2022 • 4 min read
05

Sunak planning £40bn windfall tax grab - reports

03 November 2022 • 2 min read
06

Odey closes $1bn of funds to new money

02 November 2022 • 1 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot