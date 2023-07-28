Goldman Sachs Asset Management launches corporate impact and green bond funds

'The global bond market is a key source of investment to drive the climate transition and address topics such as inclusive growth.'

The Goldman Sachs Global Impact Corporate Bond and USD Green Bond funds are managed by a dedicated green, social and impact team, which joined the company from NN Investment Partners, following the acquisition in 2022.

Goldman Sachs AM: Social bonds are entering 'investing mainstream'

The company said the two strategies will invest in bonds that finance impactful environmental, social or sustainability projects.

More specifically, the Global Impact Corporate Bond fund will invest in green, social and sustainable bonds across the corporate credit spectrum, whereas the USD Green Bond fund will invest in both corporate and government bonds and investment grade credit with similar green and sustainable profiles.

Both strategies have been labelled Article 9 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

Bram Bos, global head of green, social and impact bonds at Goldman Sachs AM, said: "Both corporate issuance and investor appetite for social and sustainability bonds continue to grow, making it an increasingly important segment for fixed income, alongside the burgeoning green bonds market.

"The global bond market is a key source of investment to drive the climate transition and address topics such as inclusive growth. We are pleased to continue to provide new ways for our clients to access these opportunities."

Deep Dive: Fixed income offers 'number of opportunities' in period of high volatility

Hilary Lopez, head of EMEA third party wealth at Goldman Sachs AM, added: "An increasingly wide range of investors would like to direct their capital towards companies solving clear social and environmental challenges. These two funds enable investors to tap into growing areas of opportunity and diversify their fixed income portfolios, while helping to finance impactful environmental, social and sustainability projects.

"We look forward to continuing to widen the range of products available to clients to support their investment and sustainability objectives."