Goldman Sachs Asset Management launches corporate impact and green bond funds

Boost sustainability for fixed income investors

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read
'The global bond market is a key source of investment to drive the climate transition and address topics such as inclusive growth.'
Image:

'The global bond market is a key source of investment to drive the climate transition and address topics such as inclusive growth.'

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has launched two sustainable bond funds, offering fixed income investors an enhanced sustainability profile.

The Goldman Sachs Global Impact Corporate Bond and USD Green Bond funds are managed by a dedicated green, social and impact team, which joined the company from NN Investment Partners, following the acquisition in 2022.

Goldman Sachs AM: Social bonds are entering 'investing mainstream'

The company said the two strategies will invest in bonds that finance impactful environmental, social or sustainability projects.

More specifically, the Global Impact Corporate Bond fund will invest in green, social and sustainable bonds across the corporate credit spectrum, whereas the USD Green Bond fund will invest in both corporate and government bonds and investment grade credit with similar green and sustainable profiles.

Both strategies have been labelled Article 9 under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation.

Bram Bos, global head of green, social and impact bonds at Goldman Sachs AM, said: "Both corporate issuance and investor appetite for social and sustainability bonds continue to grow, making it an increasingly important segment for fixed income, alongside the burgeoning green bonds market.

"The global bond market is a key source of investment to drive the climate transition and address topics such as inclusive growth. We are pleased to continue to provide new ways for our clients to access these opportunities."

Deep Dive: Fixed income offers 'number of opportunities' in period of high volatility

Hilary Lopez, head of EMEA third party wealth at Goldman Sachs AM, added: "An increasingly wide range of investors would like to direct their capital towards companies solving clear social and environmental challenges. These two funds enable investors to tap into growing areas of opportunity and diversify their fixed income portfolios, while helping to finance impactful environmental, social and sustainability projects.

"We look forward to continuing to widen the range of products available to clients to support their investment and sustainability objectives."

Related Topics

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

'The writing has been on the wall for some time' for abrdn's GARS

Bank of Japan keeps interest rates negative as it sets out flexible yield curve control plans

More on ESG

Ørsted originally owned a 50% stake in Array and divested the first 25% in 2014 to global investment group CDPQ for £644m.
ESG

Ørsted divests from UK windfarm

Funds managed by Schroders Greencoat

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 24 July 2023 • 1 min read
Georgia Barham (pictured), is assistant investment manager at Tyndall Investment Management
ESG

Young Fundpicker: Why ESG is shooting itself in the foot

The perils of AI

Georgia Barham
clock 21 July 2023 • 4 min read
The Financial Conduct Authority
ESG

FCA delays SDR policy statement until Q4 2023

From Q3 2023

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 18 July 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Home REIT proposes investment policy overhaul as rent collection falls to 7%

28 July 2023 • 4 min read
02

FCA: Woodford compensation payments could begin as early as 2024

28 July 2023 • 3 min read
03

St James's Place shares slump on Consumer Duty charge cap and inflows slowdown

27 July 2023 • 2 min read
04

'The writing has been on the wall for some time' for abrdn's GARS

28 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

abrdn to merge GARS into diversified asset funds

27 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

Jupiter AM's CEO and investment chiefs on share price woes, active management and the rebirth of absolute return

26 July 2023 • 9 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot