Amundi downgrades €45bn of Article 9 funds

Amundi said in a statement the move was a “conservative approach” in response to changing regulations to cover ESG investing.

As of the end of September 2022, Amundi managed approximately 100 SFDR Article 9 open funds with around €45bn in assets under management, roughly evenly split between ETFs and active management. Most of these will now be classified as Article 8 funds.

The European fund manager is the latest to downgrade some of its sustainable funds, joining BlackRock, Axa, Invesco, NN Investment Partners, Pimco, Neuberger Berman, Robeco and Deka.

Invesco strengthens ESG criteria for corporate bond and emerging markets ETFs

Amundi said in a statement the move was a "conservative approach" in response to changing regulations to cover ESG investing.

It follows a European Commission intervention over the summer that said "dark green" Article 9 funds must not only prioritise ESG impacts, but that all issuers included in the funds must already be considered sustainable.

The change eliminated all so-called transition investments — which aim to finance organisations that have set sustainability objectives but have not achieved them yet — from the category.

In a statement, Amundi welcomed ESG investing regulations "with a view to improving transparency and protecting end investors".

HSBC AM downgrades seven Article 9 Paris-aligned ETFs

But it added "the current regulatory framework does not yet allow the financial industry to respond in a uniform manner as to what should be considered "sustainable" or not."

Given this "still evolving regulatory environment", Amundi stated it has taken a "conservative approach" in terms of levels of sustainable investment published in its regulatory documentation.

This choice has led to the reclassification of almost all of its range of Article 9 funds into Article 8.

Amundi stated the move was "deliberately cautious", and was done to "protect investors and distributors from a significant risk of confusion in the allocation of savings".

It "in no way calls into question the current level of requirements in terms of the integration of effective ESG criteria and the sustainability characteristics of these funds", it added.