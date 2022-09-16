Deep Dive: Russia is not the only European equities story

However, Putin's black swan event upended the optimistic forecasts of the new year.

Alejandra Grindal, chief economist at Ned Davis Research, described the war in Ukraine as a "game changer", explaining that with Europe hugely dependent on Russian energy, the region has suffered a "massive supply-shock inflation coupled with tighter monetary policy".

Just this week, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen proposed a windfall tax to raise €140bn from energy companies to deal with the rising energy prices sweeping the bloc.

She put the blame squarely on Russia for its current energy crisis, stating it was "manipulating" the EU energy market.

When Russia initially invaded back in February, Grindal said the eurozone economy was "surprisingly resilient", as the easing Covid restrictions caused a spike in services demand while the summer months reduced the demand on the now scarce Russian energy.

But now the picture is much bleaker, and indicators are pointing to a recession in Europe, according to Grindal.

Not all bad news

Year-to-date, all three major European equity sectors are down over 11%, with IA European Smaller Companies running the biggest loss of 24.5%, according to FE fundinfo.

By contrast, the IA North American sector was down just 4.3%, whlie the IA Global has lost 7.9%.

Arjen van Niel, senior portfolio manager in the flexible multi asset team at NN Investment Partners, said there were several reasons why European assets had lagged global and US returns, with its large cap index dominated by industrials, financials and materials a particular note.

While this was still the case, van Niel argued "the table may turn more in favour of European equities".

He said the global economy in general was "vastly different" to the low inflation, low interest rates, highly accommodating one experienced before, which would have an impact on markets.

Climate change has also become a much bigger focus across all industries and Europe has been a leader in this space.

The NNIP manager said: "European companies that have prioritised ESG measures in their business models may have a competitive edge in preparing for a more sustainable future.

"Europe has led the way in terms of regulatory, investor and corporate focus on ESG and there are many companies in the region with strong sustainability profiles."

This makes it well placed to capture the rising interest from investors in this space, he said.

Finally, during periods of heightened market volatility, active fund management comes under more pressure to deliver. According to van Niel: "We find that European equities screen quite well, with market conditions giving active managers opportunity to outperform.

"This is backed up by actual net-of-fees active results. For US equities, it has been more challenging for active managers to find alpha over recent cycles... Despite the concerns mentioned above, the coming months could provide an attractive entry point to European equities when the global economic cycle turns."

Not all is equal

But Europe is a very broad market, covering a variety of different countries and not all of them will deliver the same.

Mark Murray, senior investment analyst at Morningstar, explained that large amounts of analysis and research were needed to determine where the opportunities were. For him, Germany was a clear pick.

However, German equities have sold off more than the broader European market, according to Morningstar data, with the former down 20% versus 9% this year.

Murray said this was because German businesses were strongly linked to global supply chains and growth, and in a world of heightened geopolitical and economic competition, "there is concern that they may face severe challenges".

"They may need to make choices prioritising security and smoothness of the operations at the cost of lower profitability," he said.

Near term, this could bring some cyclical risks, Murray noted, but focusing on long-term cash flows and fundamentals could present more opportunities.

"Or in the language of Buffett, while others are being fearful of the short term, we are taking the opportunity to be greedy," he added.

As a play on this, Murray recommended exposure via Xtrackers DAX.

Stock specific

On a more granular, stock-specific level, John Bennett, manager of Henderson European Focus trust, said that one sector he was bullish on was oil.

"Today's energy crisis is one of supply. The decision made by Western governments to accelerate the transition to net-zero, compounded by the cancellation of nuclear energy by Angela Merkel's regime laid the roots for the crisis we find now find ourselves in," Bennett said.

"The asset management industry is also not without culpability - the recent flooding of investment capital into themes such as 'sustainability', 'disruption' and 'asset light' has led to a starvation of capital from sectors such as resources and energy."

He said it was "crucial" for companies like Shell, which he said are "at the centre of the transition", to be supported, not only because it would drive the changes needed but it would "minimise the risk of overly exposing our economies to energy shocks".

One area Bennett was steering clear of was technology, something Europe is not as well known for.

"We believe that, in investment terms, the next decade will look very different from the last, with tech falling out of favour compared to other sectors such as oil."

He said the technology sector was "overpriced relative to its growth prospects over the coming years".

"The venture capital cycle has turned and this makes us particularly wary of the fad areas that enjoyed short-lived initial success such as the now loss-making food delivery sector," he said.