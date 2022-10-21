Deep Dive: Popularity of green bonds edges up despite fixed income pain

In 2017, around $160bn of green, social and sustainable bonds were issued. Last year, it was over half a trillion.

As markets battle against persistent inflation and increased monetary policy tightening, 2022 has been a difficult period for bond investors, with potential for bond prices to drop further as central banks continue their interest rate hikes.

In the face of a painful year for fixed income markets, the popularity of green bonds has continued to rise. In September alone, global sales of green bonds rose to $45bn, according to data from Bloomberg.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said that even the UK's tap of its existing 2053 green gilt was 6.5x oversubscribed during the "crazily volatile" period after the government's Mini Budget.

Green bonds: A virtuous circle in 2022?

According to Iain Stealey, international CIO for fixed income at JP Morgan Asset Management, in 2017, around $160bn of green, social and sustainable bonds were issued. Last year, it was over half a trillion.

Tahia Tahmin, investment analyst at atomos, said that in this economic environment, many fund managers will look for opportunities to expand their allocation to attractively priced green bonds while focusing on issuers with robust balance sheets "to guard against the nearer-term risks".

Green bonds sit within the bucket of ESG labelled fixed income products, alongside social bonds, transition bonds, sustainability bonds and sustainably-linked bonds. However, green bonds remain the most popular amongst investors by a significant margin, Tahmin said.

"Many attribute [this popularity] to their visible nature in providing transparency on the use of proceeds, which are pre-determined and designed specifically to support green projects that generate climate-related or environmental benefits," she said.

Financing net zero

JP Morgan's Stealey said these types of bonds can benefit issuers and investors. Issuers can raise capital for projects key to their business. For example, utilities companies working towards net-zero alignment can issue green bonds and enable access to investors who may otherwise exclude them.

For investors, the link between their capital and sustainable projects can help to show the direct impact of their investment, he said.

A large part of funds raised by green bonds are destined for renewable energy or carbon emission reduction projects, which Johann Plé, fixed income manager at AXA Investment Managers, said makes the asset class "instrumental" in financing the transition to a net zero world.

Industry Voice: Green government bonds - the promise and the pitfalls

However, he said that investors should not turn a blind eye to other environmentally friendly projects that can be supported by green bonds, such as biodiversity preservation, although these types of projects account for less than 10% of total green bond projects at present.

Currently, most of the projects to support biodiversity preservation come from governments or quasi-sovereign issuers, such as supranational entities, Plé said, adding this is why AXA considers the quasi-sovereign segment as an attractive investment allocation at the moment.

"The asset class is highly rated, less volatile than corporate debt, offers meaningful and well diversified environmental-friendly projects and allows investors to take advantage of the sharp swap spread widening which we have seen in Euro markets from the beginning of the year," he said.

Assessing credibility

Against the landscape of accelerating demand for the asset class, one of the challenges managers face when selecting green bonds is assessing the credibility and overall impact of each one of these instruments, Tahmin noted.

"Transparency and timing both play a crucial role in assessing the credibility of the issuer. Those who provide complete transparency regarding the proceeds and distribute these proceeds faster may be considered 'better'," she said.

Managers are also tasked with selecting the green bonds which they believe will have the greatest impact, she said, such as those that use proceeds to finance new projects as opposed to refinancing existing ones.

LSE to admit $3bn green bond from Saudi sovereign wealth fund

As the popularity of the sector increases, so does the range of vehicles available to buy, including short duration and pure corporate funds. Quilter's Carter said that for those investors looking to pick a manager's strategy, traditional bond fund analysis also applies to selecting green bonds funds.

"Does the manager have a clear and repeatable process, is their credit analysis to a high standard, how much risk do they take and how flexible is their remit?" he said.

Carter noted it is also important to ensure exclusions policy are likely to be aligned with the investor's own, that they carry out a rigorous analysis of the use of proceeds from these bonds and that the quality of their impact reporting is high.

He recommended the green bond team at NN Investment Partners, which has been running dedicated strategies since 2016 based on a "robust" green bond framework and set of principles.

"They also manage a range of dedicated corporate, sovereign and short duration funds which allows asset allocators like ourselves to fine tune our exposure as bond markets evolve."