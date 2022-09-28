Four graphs explaining... UK equities

A fund manager, multi-asset manager, fund picker and economist picked graphs that show FTSE 100 outperformance, small versus large caps, and overall equity returns.

Richard Penny, fund manager, CRUX Asset Management

Two years of Covid-19 and a forecasted consumer recession in 2023 mean the earnings 'power' of the UK are hard to ascertain. The CAPE takes the average earnings for the last ten years and divides by current market levels. At today's level, the UK (and Europe) has historically returned double digits over the subsequent ten years. There is a lot of bad news in the price! A UK yield of around 4% in 2023 will be substantially boosted by a glut of special dividends and buybacks from financials and resources stocks which benefit from rising commodities and interest rates. With sterling also weak, incoming M&A will likely continue. Year-to-date around 10% of the UK's mid-tier companies have received incoming M&A approaches. Clearly others, and I, think the UK continues to offer long-term value.