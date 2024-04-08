Fisch AM's Nikolov becomes sole head of convertible bonds as co-chief steps down

The firm said Fischli Rutz will continue to "actively support" the team, which comprises five portfolio managers who oversee around €2bn in assets, and contribute his expertise. Nikolov joined the Zurich-based asset manager as co-head of convertible bonds earlier this year. Prior to that, he was a senior portfolio manager at NN Investment Partners in London, and a convertible bond portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management. Fisch AM appoints co-head of £2bn convertible bonds business He will also become a member of the portfolio management board, which includes Fisch CEO Tors...