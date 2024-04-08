Fisch AM's Nikolov becomes sole head of convertible bonds as co-chief steps down

Fisch Asset Management’s Ivan Nikolov has been named the firm’s sole head of convertible bonds, after co-head Thomas Fischli Rutz stepped down to focus on his role as head of emerging markets.
The firm said Fischli Rutz will continue to "actively support" the team, which comprises five portfolio managers who oversee around €2bn in assets, and contribute his expertise. Nikolov joined the Zurich-based asset manager as co-head of convertible bonds earlier this year. Prior to that, he was a senior portfolio manager at NN Investment Partners in London, and a convertible bond portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management. Fisch AM appoints co-head of £2bn convertible bonds business He will also become a member of the portfolio management board, which includes Fisch CEO Tors...
