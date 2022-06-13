J Safra Sarasin AM makes two wholesale hires

David Miles and John Fiddes

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
J Safra Sarasin Asset Management has made two wholesale hires, appointing David Miles to lead its institutional and wholesale distribution business in the UK and John Fiddes as sales director, UK wholesale.

David Miles joined the firm as head institutional and wholesale UK earlier this year, with the aim of growing the institutional and wholesale business for the UK market. Miles has over 20 years of experience in the industry, most recently working at Eaton Vance covering UK and Swiss wholesale.

John Fiddes joined the firm from NN Investment Partners, after working there for three years covering their sustainable offerings in the UK. Fiddes is now set to focus on the UK wholesale market while bringing in his experience with sustainable investing.

Martin Fenner, head of wholesale for the firm, said: "We are fully committed to growing the distribution team at J. Safra Sarasin Sustainable Asset Management in order to offer sustainable investments to new clients. We are delighted to welcome David and John in London and look forward to growing our UK institutional and wholesale client base."

Miles added: "I am excited at the opportunity for J. Safra Sarasin in the UK and to be joined by John Fiddes. With the strong focus of the Asset Management business on ESG and its unique know-how of sustainable finance, based on a proven track record and high level of experience, I am sure we can deliver high-quality solutions to UK investors."

