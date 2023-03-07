NN Investment Partners rebrands following acquisition

The acquisition was first announced in August 2021 and was completed in April 2022.

NN IP's 900 staff have moved across to Goldman Sachs, which saw its asset under management hit $2.8trn following the deal.

GSAM 'adds scale' to European business as NN IP acquisition completes

The investment firm's senior management all took leadership positions within Goldman Sachs and the investment teams have been integrated, NN IP told Investment Week.

The rebrand was "an important step in becoming a unified business", the firm added.

NN IP's products will also be renamed alongside its legal entities to reflect the Goldman Sachs Asset Management brand and naming conventions, but its offering and investment processes will not be impacted.