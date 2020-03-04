Nick Train
Lindsell Train co-founder
Nick Train is the founder, portfolio manager and director of Lindsell Train, the firm he co-founded in 2000 with Michael Lindsell, specialising in UK and global investments. Previously, he was head of global equities and director of M&G Investment Management from September 1998 to March 2000. Prior to M&G, he was an investment director at GT Unit Managers and chief investment officer of Pan-Europe at GT. Train joined GT Management in 1981 and was a director of GT Management (London). Train graduated in modernhistory from Rutgers University in the US.
Lindsell Train 'took advantage' of coronavirus sell-off panic
Added to Asia and luxury spending holdings in UK and global equity funds
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
Train's FGT outperformance to continue but 2% discount is not yet a 'bargain'
Share price dropped by 3.5%
Lindsell Train UK Equity given green light on liquidity by Interactive Investor
Fund will stay on Super 60 list
Witan shifts Lindsell Train from UK to global equity mandate
Cites 'broader opportunity set' than UK market
Equities Outlook 2020: UK stockmarket will become harder to ignore
But opportunity to be found outside of the traditional
Train to 'wait and see' on HL holding after 'regrettable' 2019
Under pressure from regulators
Lindsell Train drops out of multi-managers' top ten as Woodford fallout continues
Fund suffered 1.1% loss over past three months
Nick Train backs LSE's planned $27bn acquisition of Refinitiv
Hails group's 'exceptional' track record
AJ Bell: Trusts outperform equivalent fund 75% of the time
60% of the time trusts are also cheaper
Lindsell Train investors blocked from transferring away from Hargreaves Lansdown - reports
Can't transfer between share classes
Nick Train: Woodford fallout has been damaging to us
Could damage active management industry
Hargreaves Lansdown removes Lindsell Train funds from Wealth 50
To protect the interests of clients and shareholders
Going solo: AJ Bell finds fund managers that go it alone tend to underperform
Research following Woodford gating
Lindsell Train warns on 'risky' 90% premium
Succession risk
Train warns of potential 'period of underperformance' for concentrated UK Equity fund
Top five holdings make up 45%
Lindsell Train IT to cut management fees
LTIT to see fees cut from 0.65% to 0.6% next month
Lindsell Train director handed £8.2m - reports
Grows pre-tax profits by 46%
Train reaps rewards as asset manager holdings post double-digit rally in April
Rathbones, Schroders and HL rallied last month
Train doubles Schroders stake but calls for US push to grow business - Report
Bought asset manager on 2018 price dip
The most consistent 'veteran' managers over the past decade
Investment Week research
Lindsell Train IT edges close to peak premium once more
High risk of capital loss
What happens to performance after a 'star' fund manager leaves?
Willis Owen report