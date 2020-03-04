Nick Train

Lindsell Train co-founder

Nick Train is the founder, portfolio manager and director of Lindsell Train, the firm he co-founded in 2000 with Michael Lindsell, specialising in UK and global investments. Previously, he was head of global equities and director of M&G Investment Management from September 1998 to March 2000. Prior to M&G, he was an investment director at GT Unit Managers and chief investment officer of Pan-Europe at GT. Train joined GT Management in 1981 and was a director of GT Management (London). Train graduated in modernhistory from Rutgers University in the US.