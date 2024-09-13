Nick Train: 'We are in a price-finding phase for Hargreaves Lansdown'

£5.4bn takeover accepted in August

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Manager of the Finsbury Growth & Income trust Nick Train has said "we are in a price-finding phase" to establish the worth of Hargreaves Lansdown, after the firm agreed to a £5.4bn takeover offer in August.

Hargreaves Lansdown is currently the seventh largest holding in F&G's portfolio, and has held a high ranking position in the portfolio for several years. Train praised the company's founder Peter Hargreaves and Stephen Lansdown for turning HL into a "business worth over £5bn", in the trust's latest monthly update. The manager commented on the "significance, both symbolically and on a practical level (given the size of their combined holding), both of the founders have given their support to the proposal". Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder claims takeover 'not the greatest deal in the ...

