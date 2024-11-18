Nick Train eyes new investments as he praises Rightmove for rejecting REA takeover bid

'Tactical opportunities'

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Star stockpicker Nick Train, co-founder and portfolio manager at Lindsell Train, has said the poor performance of the UK stock market has created buying opportunities.

In Finsbury Growth & Income's (FGT) October factsheet, the manager said there are "several attractive candidates" that the trust is monitoring, with "tactical opportunities" in the UK market for "a new holding, or two".  The new positions will be funded by a "gradual increase in cash" that has resulted from selling some of the portfolio's exposure in London Stock Exchange and RELX following share price gains over the month.  Train said that FGT would buy more shares in both companies if it could. However, with holdings in LSEG and RELX representing 13.5% and 12.7% of the portfolio, re...

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
Trustpilot