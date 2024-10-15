Finsbury Growth & Income sees 1.6% NAV uptick as falling rates boost consumer names

Nick Train’s Finsbury Growth & Income trust (FGT) saw a net asset value increase of 1.6% on a total return basis in September, following a 0.3% drop a month prior.
According the trust's latest monthly factsheet, Finsbury also saw its share price bolstered by 1.5%, compared to the 0.9% fall the previous month, a boost partly the result of a 12% and 7% increase in the trust's large positions in Unilever and Diageo, respectively. While Diageo was sold by rival Terry Smith's Fundsmith in August, Train argued that the roughly 40% share price fall from the company's 2021 peak represents "a buying opportunity for a company that can credibly be claimed as a global leader in an attractive industry". "It is evident investors are trying to find a share pr...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes