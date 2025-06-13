Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income steps up Burberry allocation to highest since February

After ‘brand execution crisis’

Sorin Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Finsbury Growth & Income trust (FGT) has raised its portfolio allocation to Burberry following a difficult period for the brand.

In its monthly factsheet released on Thursday (12 June), FGT's holding in Burberry reached 4.6% of its total investments as at 31 May 2025, the highest since the end of February, when that percentage stood at 4.8%. In April's factsheet, FGT revealed it had just 3.3% of its portfolio allocated to the British consumer staple.  Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income reinvests HL takings as pre-tax profits slump 78% The manager said Burberry's full year results, released in May, "provided reassurance that last year's problems amounted to a ‘brand execution crisis, not a financial c...

