Lindsell Train investment trust attempts to improve ailing share price as Nick Train backs data and tech

Lindsell Train investment trust’s (LTL) ailing share price has edged up over the six months to 30 September 2024, as co-founder Nick Train threw his weight behind the returns brought by data and tech holdings.
Having dropped 19.8% in the year to 31 March 2024, the trust's share price has gradually risen by 2.7% in the six months to 30 September 2024, according to an abridged version of the company's half year report published today (3 December). This marked a similar return to the MSCI World index total return during the same period of 2.8%, even though the index had previously returned 22.5% in the same timeframe that Lindsell Train's share price toppled by 19.8%. Nick Train's UK Equity fund to pull in over £230m from Hargreaves Lansdown takeover However, the company's NAV per share f...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes