Lindsell Train investment trust attempts to improve ailing share price as Nick Train backs data and tech

Having dropped 19.8% in the year to 31 March 2024, the trust's share price has gradually risen by 2.7% in the six months to 30 September 2024, according to an abridged version of the company's half year report published today (3 December). This marked a similar return to the MSCI World index total return during the same period of 2.8%, even though the index had previously returned 22.5% in the same timeframe that Lindsell Train's share price toppled by 19.8%. Nick Train's UK Equity fund to pull in over £230m from Hargreaves Lansdown takeover However, the company's NAV per share f...