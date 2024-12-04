Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income introduces continuation vote as annual discount doubles

In its annual results published today (4 December), the FGT board said the trust did not take its continued support from clients "for granted" and said so far "no shareholder has expressed to us any appetite for a material change in [investment] approach". Lindsell Train investment trust attempts to improve ailing share price as Nick Train backs data and tech News about the continuation vote came as the trust announced its annual results for the year to 30 September 2024 which reported that FGT's discount had widened to 8.7% in FY 2024, up from 4.4% in the same period a year prior. ...