Nick Train's UK Equity fund to pull in over £230m from Hargreaves Lansdown takeover

According to data from Morningstar Direct, the top 20 UK-domiciled funds holding the most HL shares are set to receive £719,099,905 from the takeover deal collectively, with almost a third of the total concentrated in Train's £3.2bn UK Equity fund. Based on the takeover price of 1110p plus a 30p dividend per share, Train's fund is set to receive £231,192,000 from its 20,280,000 shares. Lindsell Train declined to comment on the figure. However, in Finsbury Growth & Income's August factsheet, the manager said "we are in a price-finding phase for HL to establish its worth". Nick Tra...