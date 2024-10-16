Nick Train's UK Equity fund to pull in over £230m from Hargreaves Lansdown takeover

Nick Train's flagship WS Lindsell Train UK Equity fund is set to gain more than £230m from the private equity-backed takeover of Hargreaves Lansdown, should it decide to sell its shares.
According to data from Morningstar Direct, the top 20 UK-domiciled funds holding the most HL shares are set to receive £719,099,905 from the takeover deal collectively, with almost a third of the total concentrated in Train's £3.2bn UK Equity fund. Based on the takeover price of 1110p plus a 30p dividend per share, Train's fund is set to receive £231,192,000 from its 20,280,000 shares. Lindsell Train declined to comment on the figure. However, in Finsbury Growth & Income's August factsheet, the manager said "we are in a price-finding phase for HL to establish its worth". Nick Tra...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes