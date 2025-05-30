Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income reinvests HL takings as pre-tax profits slump 78%

According to the trust's half year results to 31 March 2025, the return on ordinary activities before tax declined from nearly £90m in the first half of 2024 to just over £19m during H1 this year. Return per share also reduced from 45.6p to 12.7p, with chair Pars Purewal noting "the performance of the portfolio remains the paramount concern of your board". Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income introduces continuation vote as annual discount doubles Purewal continued: "While the board acknowledges that the performance of the company in recent years has been disappointing there are ...