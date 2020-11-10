Nick Kirrage

Kirrage's Schroder Income cut from interactive investor buy list

Funds

Kirrage's Schroder Income cut from interactive investor buy list

Performance and dividend concerns

clock 10 November 2020 •
Schroders' Kirrage: Is value investing really dead?

Investment

Schroders' Kirrage: Is value investing really dead?

Past few years have been a rollercoaster ride

clock 29 September 2020 •
Schroders' Kirrage: What value investing has in common with Forrest Gump

Investment

Schroders' Kirrage: What value investing has in common with Forrest Gump

Patience, determination and resilience key

clock 13 August 2020 •
What are fund managers' biggest investment 'red flags'?

Equities

What are fund managers' biggest investment 'red flags'?

FundCalibre asked managers about warning signals

clock 08 May 2018 •
Schroders equity manager Kelly departs

People moves

Schroders equity manager Kelly departs

Simon Adler and Nick Kirrage to take up management duties

clock 27 March 2018 •
Trustpilot